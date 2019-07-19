Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Homelessness outreach workers to update Newport Beach on accomplishments

Photo Gallery: Homeless in Newport Beach
Newport Beach Police homeless liaison officer Tony Yim speaks with people staying at the Balboa Pier in February.
(File Photo)
By Hillary Davis
July 19, 2019
6 PM
Share

The recently convened homelessness task force in Newport Beach will meet Monday to discuss land-use regulations for emergency shelters and the accomplishments of its new street-level outreach contractor.

The 10-member task force, made up of City Council members and citizens, will hear from City Net, a Long Beach-based nonprofit the city partnered with in March to enhance social services provided by the Police Department.

The department also partners with the Orange County Health Care Agency to help homeless people with social, health and housing needs.

City Net has a five-year, $1-million contract with the city to help people transition into an initial shelter and find and stay in longer-term housing. It also assists the city with community outreach.

Advertisement

Between April and June, City Net workers helped eight people leave the streets, according to a report from the organization.

The task force also will hear about where a potential emergency shelter could be built in Newport under current zoning.

Theoretically, a shelter could open in areas zoned in the private institutions or office-airport categories, which are scattered around town and total about 190 combined acres. Staff reports do not indicate that building a shelter is imminent, and the item is for review only.

This is the task force’s second monthly meeting since its formation.

Advertisement

The task force meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

News
Hillary Davis
Follow Us
Hillary Davis covers the city of Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. She joined the Pilot in February 2017 after spending 10 years reporting for newspapers across Arizona, where she was a six-time finalist for the Arizona Press Club’s Community Journalist of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. (714) 966-5985
More on this Subject
Advertisement