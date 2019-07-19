Homelessness outreach workers to update Newport Beach on accomplishments

The recently convened homelessness task force in Newport Beach will meet Monday to discuss land-use regulations for emergency shelters and the accomplishments of its new street-level outreach contractor.

The 10-member task force, made up of City Council members and citizens, will hear from City Net, a Long Beach-based nonprofit the city partnered with in March to enhance social services provided by the Police Department.

The department also partners with the Orange County Health Care Agency to help homeless people with social, health and housing needs.

City Net has a five-year, $1-million contract with the city to help people transition into an initial shelter and find and stay in longer-term housing. It also assists the city with community outreach.

Between April and June, City Net workers helped eight people leave the streets, according to a report from the organization.

The task force also will hear about where a potential emergency shelter could be built in Newport under current zoning.

Theoretically, a shelter could open in areas zoned in the private institutions or office-airport categories, which are scattered around town and total about 190 combined acres. Staff reports do not indicate that building a shelter is imminent, and the item is for review only.

This is the task force’s second monthly meeting since its formation.

The task force meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.