Corona del Mar’s new ‘fibrary’ opens

Speaking at the ceremony celebrating the opening of the Corona del Mar’s new fire station-library complex, Newport Beach Fire Chief Chip Duncan comments on the coincidence of the dedication with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Spencer Grant)
Skylar Breckenridge carries a commemorative tote bag as she and other kids and parents explore the children’s section of the new library in Corona del Mar on Saturday. (Spencer Grant)
Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon joins the driver of a Newport Beach Fire Department rig in preparation for the tradition of pushing the truck into the newly opened Corona del Mar fire station-library complex. (Spencer Grant)
Newport Beach Fire Department personnel join in the tradition of pushing a rig into the new fire station Saturday in Corona del Mar. (Spencer Grant)
Newport Beach City Council member Joy Brenner and her grandson Gavin Brenner Laubach say hi to John Buckingham and his son Grant, 2, from the cab of a Newport Beach Fire Department truck in Corona del Mar on Saturday. (Spencer Grant)
Mayor Diane Dixon introduces City Council member Joy Brenner, as Costa Mesa Mayor Christina Foley, second from right, and Laura Oatman, staffer for Rep. Harley Rouda, right, watch in Corona del Mar on Saturday. (Spencer Grant)
Visitors crowd into Corona del Mar’s new “fibrary” complex for a tour after Saturday’s dedication. (Spencer Grant)
Parents and children explore the kids’ section of the new Corona del Mar library on Saturday. (Spencer Grant)
After a year of construction, Newport Beach celebrated the grand opening Saturday of its newly rebuilt fire station-library complex in Corona del Mar.
The new facility brings a modern face to the fire station and library branch that had stood on the same spot on Marigold Avenue off East Coast Highway for decades.
City officials gave tours of both sides of the building and pushed a firetruck into the apparatus bay, a tradition for a new firehouse.