Friends of Talbert Regional Park help maintain trails and plants

Talbert Restoration and Revitalization Project lead Cindy Black pulls ice-plant from an area at Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa on Saturday, July 20. Four volunteers, including Black, spent about two hours pulling out the invasive, non-native plant.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Talbert Restoration and Revitalization Project volunteers Kim Hendricks, left, and Kay Howe help pull ice-plant from an area at Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa on Saturday.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Talbert Restoration and Revitalization Project volunteer Amy Litton helps remove ice-plant from an area in Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Talbert Restoration and Revitalization Project volunteer Kim Hendricks pulls ice-plant from an area in Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
From left, Kay Howe, Talbert Restoration and Revitalization Project lead Cindy Black, Kim Hendricks and Amy Litton pull ice-plant from part of Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot staff
July 20, 2019
7 PM
The public helped restore wildlife habitat at Talbert Regional Park on Saturday by removing non-native plants, maintaining trails, and planting and watering in the nearly 200-acre preserve.

The sprawling park is nestled off the eastern banks of the Santa Ana River at the confluence of Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

