Police arrest 57-year-old man on suspicion of arson and domestic violence

A 57-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a burned van that police consider evidence in a domestic violence investigation.

Huntington Beach Police and Fire departments responded to a van fire Tuesday in the area of Warner Avenue and Rotterdam Lane.

A joint investigation determined arson caused the blaze, which was connected to a domestic violence report, police said.

Detectives arrested Troy Wasner early Thursday on suspicion of inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabiting partner, arson and felony parole violation, police records show.

Police also allege that Wasner failed to register as an arsonist in a previous crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntington Beach police at (714) 374-1586.