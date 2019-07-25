Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Police arrest 57-year-old man on suspicion of arson and domestic violence

A burned out van in a parking lot surrounded by trees.
Huntington Beach Police and Fire departments determined that arson caused a July 23 van fire in the area of Warner Avenue and Rotterdam Lane.
(Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department)
July 25, 2019
6:02 PM
A 57-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a burned van that police consider evidence in a domestic violence investigation.

Huntington Beach Police and Fire departments responded to a van fire Tuesday in the area of Warner Avenue and Rotterdam Lane.

A joint investigation determined arson caused the blaze, which was connected to a domestic violence report, police said.

Detectives arrested Troy Wasner early Thursday on suspicion of inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabiting partner, arson and felony parole violation, police records show.

Police also allege that Wasner failed to register as an arsonist in a previous crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntington Beach police at (714) 374-1586.

