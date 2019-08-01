H.B. police officer hospitalized and 5 people arrested after fight breaks out on beach

A Huntington Beach police officer was taken to a hospital and five people were arrested Wednesday night after several officers were attacked by a group on the beach, according to authorities.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers approached a woman on Huntington City Beach who was suspected of drinking alcohol, police said.

As officers approached the woman near lifeguard Tower 11, several of the people she was with attacked the officers and a large fight broke out, authorities said.

Multiple officers suffered minor injuries, police said, and one was hospitalized for a time but was released and is recovering, according to police spokeswoman Angela Bennett.

The identities of those arrested, as well as details on what charges they could face, were not immediately available Thursday.

