Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for future Skyhawk jet installation at O.C. fairgrounds

A-4 Skyhawk
A rendering shows what the future installation of the A-4 Skyhawk jet will look like outside the Heroes Hall veterans museum in Costa Mesa.
(Courtesy of OC Fair & Event Center)
By Hillary Davis
Aug. 6, 2019
4:12 PM
The OC Fair & Event Center will break ground Thursday on the eventual new home of a Vietnam War-era jet.

The A-4 Skyhawk, which is being moved from the Santa Ana Civic Center to make way for new county buildings, is expected to arrive in Costa Mesa by the end of September and touch down outside the fairgrounds’ Heroes Hall museum in time for a Veterans Day dedication ceremony.

Transferring and developing a new base for the jet — including artificial turf, benches and a paved plaza where the plane will rest on a pedestal — will cost about $700,000. The Orange County Board of Supervisors will chip in $206,000 for the cause.

The plane will remain on loan to the county from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday. The museum is located next to Centennial Farm on the fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive.

NewsCosta Mesa
Hillary Davis
Hillary Davis covers the city of Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. She joined the Pilot in February 2017 after spending 10 years reporting for newspapers across Arizona, where she was a six-time finalist for the Arizona Press Club’s Community Journalist of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. (714) 966-5985
