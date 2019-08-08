Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fairgrounds breaks ground on new base for display of military jet

Emcee Ed Arnold, third from right, and project team members scoop dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the relocation of a Vietnam War-era A-4 Skyhawk jet to Heroes Hall at the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. The aircraft will be moved from the Santa Ana Civic Center this fall, with a rededication ceremony expected around Veterans Day in November.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug. 8, 2019
3:39 PM
Area dignitaries and fairgrounds representatives joined former Marine pilot Kevin Donahue in breaking ground Thursday on the future home of an A-4 Skyhawk jet outside the Heroes Hall veterans museum in Costa Mesa.

The Vietnam War-era single-seat attack aircraft will be moved to the OC Fair & Event Center from the Santa Ana Civic Center this fall to make way for new county buildings.

tn-dpt-me-skyhawk-groundbreaking-20190808-1.jpg
Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new location of an A-4 Skyhawk attack aircraft at Heroes Hall at the Orange County fairgrounds.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

The Fair & Event Center plans to develop a new base for the jet that will spruce up the lawn outside Heroes Hall with artificial turf, benches and a paved plaza where the jet will rest on a pedestal. The aircraft is on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla.

The Skyhawk is expected to be rededicated around Veterans Day in November.

A-4 Skyhawks were developed by Douglas Aircraft Co., and later McDonnell Douglas, beginning in the 1950s and were used by the Navy and Marine Corps for a variety of missiles, bombs and other munitions. The last Skyhawk was produced in 1979.

tn-dpt-me-skyhawk-groundbreaking-20190808-3.jpg
Kevin Donahue, a former A-4 Skyhawk pilot in the Marine Corps, speaks during Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony for the new site of a Skyhawk jet being moved from the Santa Ana Civic Center to Heroes Hall at the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

NewsCosta Mesa
Daily Pilot Staff
