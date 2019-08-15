UC Irvine doctoral student one of two childhood friends killed in L.A. County drive-by shooting

A doctoral student at UC Irvine was one of two men described as lifelong friends who were killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Los Angeles County, according to relatives. A third man nearby was injured.

Distraught family members who arrived at the scene said one of the men who died was Jose Flores, a physics doctoral student at UCI who had his sights set on a job at NASA.

“He was one of the most hard-working people I’ve ever met,” said a former sister-in-law who asked not to be identified.

Flores and the other man killed, Alfredo Carrera, grew up together six houses apart on the street where they were shot.

The men, both in their mid-20s, were parking an SUV in Carrera’s driveway and were saying goodbye to each other outside the car when the gunfire broke out, according to authorities.

Shots were reported just after 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 68th Street in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A caller told officials that a vehicle approached and a passenger pulled out a handgun. An argument ensued and shots rang out, Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

Deputies who responded found two men next to a vehicle in front of a house on the north side of the street. One of them died at the scene and the other died after being taken to a hospital. No weapon was found on the victims, authorities said.

The third man shot was three houses east, Alfred said. He had been loading his daughter into the backseat of a pickup when he heard shots and covered her with his body, Alfred said. He was taken to a hospital with superficial injuries and was later released, Alfred said.

Carrera was about to become a first-time father with his girlfriend, according to his aunt Michelle Garcia. A baby shower was set for Saturday, she said.

Family members said Carrera was shot at least once in the back.

Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting or those inside it.

Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.