H.B. man one of three suspected in beating death of a homeless man in Westminster; fourth suspect sought

A Huntington Beach man suspected in the beating death of a homeless man in Westminster is awaiting a Sept. 9 court date, according to jail records.

Christian Huerta, 19, was arrested June 23 and is being held at Orange County Jail with bail set at $1.015 million, records show.

Officials found the body of 45-year-old Duc Le after a citizen reported a man down and bleeding on Locust Street, south of Westminster Boulevard, shortly after 10 p.m. on June 20, Westminster police said in a news release.

Investigators determined Le, who was known to sleep in the area, was assaulted by four men who then dumped his body there.

Three suspects have been arrested and are awaiting court proceedings: Huerta; Andrew Holguin, 21, of Midway City and a 16-year-old Westminster resident. The juvenile suspect is not being named due to his age.

A fourth man, 18-year-old Jeffrey Andrade of Westminster, is on the run, according to police.

A motive in the killing remains unclear, detectives say. They’re hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area when Le was killed.

Andrade is described as Latino, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the killing or Andrade’s whereabouts can contact Westminster police at (714) 548-3212. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 855-847-6227 or occrimestoppers.org.

