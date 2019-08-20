Huntington Beach tentatively approves new police management contract

The Huntington Beach City Council on Monday tentatively approved a new contract with the police management union that would provide a one-time $1,200 reimbursement for law enforcement-related equipment purchases.

With a unanimous vote and no discussion, the council gave preliminary approval before the pending contract returns to the council for the final OK at a future meeting.

If approved, the proposal is expected to cost the city $41,654.

Under the contract, retroactive to 2018 and effective through June 2020, members of the Police Management Assn. also would see changes in medical benefits. The city’s monthly contribution toward the union members’ medical plans would increase by about $200.

City to file brief in Boise homelessness suit

The city of Huntington Beach plans to add its name to a court brief to support Boise, Idaho, in a high-profile homelessness lawsuit.

Chief Assistant City Attorney Mike Vigliotta said the council voted 5-0 in closed session Monday to join the case. Council members Mike Posey and Barbara Delgleize were absent.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2018 that is unconstitutional to prosecute homeless people for sleeping on public property when they don’t have access to shelter. The ruling stemmed from a case in Boise in which homeless people challenged local ordinances prohibiting them from staying on public property overnight.

The ruling made ripples in California and other Western states, effectively blocking municipalities from citing or arresting those who violate local rules prohibiting camping in public areas.

Vigliotta said Monday that Huntington Beach is supporting Boise’s attempt to have the U.S. Supreme Court review the ruling because of its effects on local control. But he assured that Huntington isn’t abandoning its commitment to help solve the regional homelessness issue.

Huntington Beach’s plan to open a new homeless shelter at 15311 Pipeline Lane hit a roadblock and could be scrapped because of a lawsuit by a group that claims the site can be used only for industrial purposes.

