Biz News: Next week will be a SOCIAL occasion with opening of new Huntington Beach restaurant

SOCIAL Huntington Beach is having its grand opening Sept. 6.

The restaurant, which also has a location in Costa Mesa, features a New American menu of “elevated classics and California coastal cuisine,” according to a news release.

SOCIAL is at 21214 Beach Blvd. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. and the restaurant will be open through 10 p.m. for dinner. For more information, visit SOCIALrg.com.

New restaurants approved for JWA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors recently approved agreements to bring a handful of new restaurants to John Wayne Airport.

In an attempt to beef up the airport’s local offerings, supervisors signed off on opening TAPS Fish House & Brewery, Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; Brodard, a Vietnamese restaurant; and La Boutique, a high-end store.

Most are expected to open later this year.

Costa Mesa visitor bureau wins trade group awards

Travel Costa Mesa, the city’s destination marketing organization, recently won recognition from the U.S. Travel Assn.

The agency received an award for “Split Decisions,” a marketing campaign, and the People’s Choice Award, which was voted on by association members.

“The Travel Costa Mesa team is thrilled to be recognized for our work in destination marketing this year for the unique and vibrant City of the Arts,” said Kim Glen, Travel Costa Mesa’s director of marketing, in a statement. “We’re grateful to the U.S. Travel Assn. and all those who voted for us, and big kudos to the creative talents of our partners at the James Agency, who were instrumental in developing this fun, integrated branding campaign.”