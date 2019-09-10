H.B. man is arrested after probation search reveals bags of fentanyl, police say

A Huntington Beach man was arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing fentanyl with intent to sell, less than a month after pleading guilty to a similar crime, according to police.

Maxwell Hayden Miller, 28, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. when Huntington Beach police helped probation officers search an apartment in a complex in the 16700 block of Viewpoint Lane, police spokeswoman Angela Bennett said Tuesday.

Multiple small bags of a substance suspected to be fentanyl where found in the residence, Bennett said. Evidence suggested Miller was selling, she added.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid intended to treat severe pain but has been associated in recent years with abuse and overdose deaths.

An Orange County Health Care Agency hazardous-materials team was called to help collect evidence and decontaminate the scene, Bennett said.

Miller pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in a connection with a crime that occurred April 23, 2018, court records show. He was sentenced to three years’ probation.

On Tuesday, Miller was transferred to Orange County Jail with bail set at $25,000, police said.

