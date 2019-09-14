Costa Mesa nonprofit teams up with stylists to dress girls for homecoming

For the second time this year, Girls Inc. of Orange County and dress company Speechless partnered to sponsor 40 girls for a “Say Yes to the Dress” event at the nonprofit’s Costa Mesa office.

On Saturday, the girls were outfitted for homecoming with help from “Good Morning LaLa Land” host Jezlan Moyet and fashion influencers Cameron Clark and Kennedy Barnes. Speechless also held a shoe drive to finish the girls’ outfits.

“From the runway to the real world, these girls are chasing their dreams with their hearts wide open,” Moyet wrote in an Instagram post.

In March, Girls Inc. paired with Speechless to style about 40 girls for prom. That event also included workshops about assertiveness, safe and informed decision-making and body image.