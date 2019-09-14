Costa Mesa nonprofit teams up with stylists to dress girls for homecoming

1/5
Veronica Lopez, right, and Vicky Flores, both 17 and El Toro High School students, look through a rack of prom dresses at Girls Inc. in Costa Mesa on Saturday. (Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer)
2/5
Asia Amenero, 14, a Fountain Valley High School student, stands up in her prom dress after Sinai Torrejon, right, Girls Inc. programs coordinator, helped put on her shoes at Girls Inc. in Costa Mesa on Saturday. (Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer)
3/5
“Good Morning La La Land” host Jezlan Moyet, helps high school students select prom dresses at Girls Inc. in Costa Mesa on Saturday. (Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer)
4/5
For the second year in a row, the Speechless dress company is partnering with the nonprofit Girls Inc. to sponsor 40 girls with free homecoming dresses. Speechless also hosted a shoe drive in conjunction with the dress event, to complete the girls’ homecoming attire. (Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer)
5/5
Christie Nguyen, 16, a Segrestrom High School student, walks the red carpet in her prom dress at Girls Inc. in Costa Mesa on Saturday. “Good Morning La La Land” host Jezlan Moyet, second from left, and Fashion Influencers Cameron Clark, far left, helped style the girls. (Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer)
For the second time this year, Girls Inc. of Orange County and dress company Speechless partnered to sponsor 40 girls for a “Say Yes to the Dress” event at the nonprofit’s Costa Mesa office.
On Saturday, the girls were outfitted for homecoming with help from “Good Morning LaLa Land” host Jezlan Moyet and fashion influencers Cameron Clark and Kennedy Barnes. Speechless also held a shoe drive to finish the girls’ outfits.
“From the runway to the real world, these girls are chasing their dreams with their hearts wide open,” Moyet wrote in an Instagram post.
Advertisement
In March, Girls Inc. paired with Speechless to style about 40 girls for prom. That event also included workshops about assertiveness, safe and informed decision-making and body image.