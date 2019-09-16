Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Network outage disrupts phone lines at Huntington Beach City Hall and Police Department

By Priscella Vega
Sep. 16, 2019
4:22 PM
Phone lines at Huntington Beach City Hall and the Police Department have been working only intermittently Monday because of a network outage, according to city spokeswoman Julie Toledo.

“City Hall phone lines have been working on and off since about 9 a.m. today (incoming calls and outbound calls). Right now we are not able to receive calls,” Toledo said at about 2 p.m. on the city Public Information Office’s Facebook page. “This is due to an ongoing failure across the region in our primary voice carrier’s network (West Corp.). We do not know when the phone lines will be working, but we hope to have the issue resolved soon.”

The Police Department’s 911 lines are up and running, but two of its non-emergency lines are working only intermittently. Residents can call (714) 536-5333 in the meantime.

West Corp. said on its live service dashboard at about 3:30 p.m. that connectivity was slowly being restored, though there was still circuit instability.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in February 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. She earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4617.
