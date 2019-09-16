Network outage disrupts phone lines at Huntington Beach City Hall and Police Department

Phone lines at Huntington Beach City Hall and the Police Department have been working only intermittently Monday because of a network outage, according to city spokeswoman Julie Toledo.

“City Hall phone lines have been working on and off since about 9 a.m. today (incoming calls and outbound calls). Right now we are not able to receive calls,” Toledo said at about 2 p.m. on the city Public Information Office’s Facebook page. “This is due to an ongoing failure across the region in our primary voice carrier’s network (West Corp.). We do not know when the phone lines will be working, but we hope to have the issue resolved soon.”

The Police Department’s 911 lines are up and running, but two of its non-emergency lines are working only intermittently. Residents can call (714) 536-5333 in the meantime.

West Corp. said on its live service dashboard at about 3:30 p.m. that connectivity was slowly being restored, though there was still circuit instability.

