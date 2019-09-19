Homeless cleared from Newport Beach bus station

The homeless encampment at the Newport Beach transportation center was cleared late Wednesday as police officers began trespassing enforcement requested by the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Up to a dozen tents had been at the Avocado Avenue bus station near San Joaquin Hills Road and MacArthur Boulevard at any given time, set up under shade structures where riders wait for buses or on the pine-shaded dirt slope curving around the station’s northeast edge.

By Thursday afternoon, all were gone, although a few people sat or lay on the pavement, surrounded by their belongings, mostly in plastic bags.

A new "No trespassing" sign at the Newport Beach transit center on Avocado Avenue posts the hours the station is closed to the public. Tents housing homeless people were on the hillside behind the sign until police removed them late Wednesday. (Hillary Davis)

OCTA gave Newport Beach police the go-ahead earlier this month to remove people from the bus station after operating hours. Only OCTA employees or contractors are to be allowed at the station from 11:15 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, when buses aren’t running. Anyone else is subject to arrest.

Tents inhabited by homeless people occupy parts of the Newport Beach transit center on Avocado Avenue on Sept. 10. The encampment was removed late Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)