Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Homeless cleared from Newport Beach bus station

Newport Beach bus station 1
Sharon Dasher, 70, packs her belongings Thursday at the Newport Beach transit center to take a bus to Santa Ana after police the night before removed the tent she was staying in on the premises. She said she ended up sleeping on the sidewalk. She said she hoped to gather enough money to take a bus to Prescott, Ariz., where her brother lives.
(Hillary Davis)
By Hillary Davis
Sep. 19, 2019
2:33 PM
Share

The homeless encampment at the Newport Beach transportation center was cleared late Wednesday as police officers began trespassing enforcement requested by the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Up to a dozen tents had been at the Avocado Avenue bus station near San Joaquin Hills Road and MacArthur Boulevard at any given time, set up under shade structures where riders wait for buses or on the pine-shaded dirt slope curving around the station’s northeast edge.

By Thursday afternoon, all were gone, although a few people sat or lay on the pavement, surrounded by their belongings, mostly in plastic bags.

Newport Beach bus station 2
A new "No trespassing" sign at the Newport Beach transit center on Avocado Avenue posts the hours the station is closed to the public. Tents housing homeless people were on the hillside behind the sign until police removed them late Wednesday.
(Hillary Davis)
Advertisement

OCTA gave Newport Beach police the go-ahead earlier this month to remove people from the bus station after operating hours. Only OCTA employees or contractors are to be allowed at the station from 11:15 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, when buses aren’t running. Anyone else is subject to arrest.

This article will be updated with further details.

tn-dpt-me-bus-station-trespassing-20190910-1.jpg
Tents inhabited by homeless people occupy parts of the Newport Beach transit center on Avocado Avenue on Sept. 10. The encampment was removed late Wednesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsHomelessnessNewport Beach
Hillary Davis
Follow Us
Hillary Davis covers the city of Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. She joined the Pilot in February 2017 after spending 10 years reporting for newspapers across Arizona, where she was a six-time finalist for the Arizona Press Club’s Community Journalist of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. (714) 966-5985
More on this Subject
Advertisement