Ocean View School District superintendent gets new contract and 3% raise

The Ocean View School District board this week approved a new four-year contract for Supt. Carol Hansen that comes with a retroactive 3% salary increase.

The board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to approve Hansen’s contract, which is nearly identical to her last contract issued in 2015. Trustee Norm Westwell was absent.

Under her new deal, Hansen’s 2018-19 base salary of $230,004 will increase to $236,945 after she received an “excellent” evaluation from the school board for this school year, according to district officials.

She will get a 3% salary increase each year, provided she receives at least a “satisfactory” evaluation.

Advertisement

Hansen, who took the helm in 2015, also will receive an annual $2,000 doctoral stipend and an allowance of $500 per month for automobile expenses. She is Ocean View’s longest-tenured superintendent since 2005.

“The board has experienced the positive benefits of Dr. Hansen’s longevity in the leadership of the district,” according to the district. “It is Dr. Hansen’s high-quality, experienced leadership, along with this longevity, that has rebuilt and sustained Ocean View as a credible and stable school district for students, families, staff and the community.”