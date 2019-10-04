Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Ocean View School District superintendent gets new contract and 3% raise

From left, new Ocean View School District Supt. Dr. Carol Hansen, board President Gina Clayton-Tarvi
Ocean View School District Supt. Carol Hansen, left, will receive a 3% boost in her 2018-19 base salary after receiving an “excellent” evaluation from the school board.
(File Photo)
By Priscella Vega
Oct. 4, 2019
8 AM
The Ocean View School District board this week approved a new four-year contract for Supt. Carol Hansen that comes with a retroactive 3% salary increase.

The board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to approve Hansen’s contract, which is nearly identical to her last contract issued in 2015. Trustee Norm Westwell was absent.

Under her new deal, Hansen’s 2018-19 base salary of $230,004 will increase to $236,945 after she received an “excellent” evaluation from the school board for this school year, according to district officials.

She will get a 3% salary increase each year, provided she receives at least a “satisfactory” evaluation.

Hansen, who took the helm in 2015, also will receive an annual $2,000 doctoral stipend and an allowance of $500 per month for automobile expenses. She is Ocean View’s longest-tenured superintendent since 2005.

“The board has experienced the positive benefits of Dr. Hansen’s longevity in the leadership of the district,” according to the district. “It is Dr. Hansen’s high-quality, experienced leadership, along with this longevity, that has rebuilt and sustained Ocean View as a credible and stable school district for students, families, staff and the community.”

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in February 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. She earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4617.
