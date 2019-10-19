Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Crowds, but not crows, flock to annual Costa Mesa Scarecrow Festival

1/8
Four scarecrows from the We’re Better Together entry at the Scarecrow Festival at Fairview Park in Costa Mesa.   (Gary Ambrose)
2/8
Chloe Koh, 3, finds the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch.   (Gary Ambrose)
3/8
This entry is titled Throwback Batman.   (Gary Ambrose)
4/8
Kayla Norris, 4, carries her pumpkin at the pumpkin patch.   (Gary Ambrose)
5/8
Aunt Emily Hibbard, left, carries Dominic Hill 3, and mom Hallie Hill carries Gianna Hill, 1, past a row of scarecrows.   (Gary Ambrose)
6/8
Parents and children ride the Goat Hill Junction railroad at the Scarecrow Festival.  (Gary Ambrose)
7/8
Mark Rusu, 5, of Costa Mesa paints his pumpkin.   (Gary Ambrose)
8/8
Cole Howes, 1, reacts to the Little Libraries scarecrow while being held by his father Ryan.   (Gary Ambrose)
By Daily Pilot staff
Oct. 19, 2019
9 PM
A Halloween tradition is back in Costa Mesa this weekend, but there’s nothing to be afraid of — unless you’re a crow.

In an event dating to the 1930s, Costa Mesa is again holding its annual Scarecrow Festival at Fairview Park.

Rows of original scarecrow designs and a bountiful pumpkin patch combined to give the park a distinctively autumnal hue during the festival’s opener Saturday.

Children scampered about, doing arts and crafts, getting their faces painted and catching a ride from the Goat Hill Junction railroad.

The free community festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fairview Park is at 2500 Placentia Ave.

For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/scarecrow.

Daily Pilot staff
