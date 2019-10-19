Crowds, but not crows, flock to annual Costa Mesa Scarecrow Festival

A Halloween tradition is back in Costa Mesa this weekend, but there’s nothing to be afraid of — unless you’re a crow.

In an event dating to the 1930s, Costa Mesa is again holding its annual Scarecrow Festival at Fairview Park.

Rows of original scarecrow designs and a bountiful pumpkin patch combined to give the park a distinctively autumnal hue during the festival’s opener Saturday.

Children scampered about, doing arts and crafts, getting their faces painted and catching a ride from the Goat Hill Junction railroad.

The free community festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fairview Park is at 2500 Placentia Ave.

For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/scarecrow .