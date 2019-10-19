Crowds, but not crows, flock to annual Costa Mesa Scarecrow Festival

1/8
Four scarecrows from the We’re Better Together entry at the Scarecrow Festival at Fairview Park in Costa Mesa. (Gary Ambrose)
Chloe Koh, 3, finds the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch. (Gary Ambrose)
This entry is titled Throwback Batman. (Gary Ambrose)
Kayla Norris, 4, carries her pumpkin at the pumpkin patch. (Gary Ambrose)
Aunt Emily Hibbard, left, carries Dominic Hill 3, and mom Hallie Hill carries Gianna Hill, 1, past a row of scarecrows. (Gary Ambrose)
Parents and children ride the Goat Hill Junction railroad at the Scarecrow Festival. (Gary Ambrose)
Mark Rusu, 5, of Costa Mesa paints his pumpkin. (Gary Ambrose)
Cole Howes, 1, reacts to the Little Libraries scarecrow while being held by his father Ryan. (Gary Ambrose)
A Halloween tradition is back in Costa Mesa this weekend, but there’s nothing to be afraid of — unless you’re a crow.
In an event dating to the 1930s, Costa Mesa is again holding its annual Scarecrow Festival at Fairview Park.
Rows of original scarecrow designs and a bountiful pumpkin patch combined to give the park a distinctively autumnal hue during the festival’s opener Saturday.
Children scampered about, doing arts and crafts, getting their faces painted and catching a ride from the Goat Hill Junction railroad.
The free community festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fairview Park is at 2500 Placentia Ave.
For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/scarecrow.