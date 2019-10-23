Fire at H.B. apartment complex damages 24 units, displacing residents

A fire at a Huntington Beach apartment complex left two dozen units uninhabitable Tuesday night, authorities said.

The blaze broke out shortly before 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Hamilton Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

Fire crews from Huntington, Costa Mesa and Newport Beach responded to the scene and the fire was under control as of about 8 p.m., according to the department.

@HBFD_PIO (Final) Brookhurst Incident. Crews will remain on scene for several more hours. Red Cross has set up a care center/shelter for displaced occupants at Edison Community Center @ 21377 Magnolia. #hbfd #huntingtonbeach pic.twitter.com/jQJImk7tvx — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) October 23, 2019

“One patient was evaluated by paramedics and released at the scene,” the department wrote on Twitter. “Over 10 units have been damaged by the fire and approximately 50 occupants may be displaced.”

In an update later posted on Facebook, the department wrote that 24 units at the complex were left “uninhabitable for the evening.”

The American Red Cross set up a care center and shelter for displaced residents at the Edison Community Center, 21377 Magnolia St., according to the Fire Department.



