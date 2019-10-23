Police investigating fight at Newport Harbor High School

Newport Beach police said they are investigating a fight that happened this month at Newport Harbor High School.

Representatives of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District and Newport Beach Police Department confirmed this week that an incident occurred Oct. 8 at the Newport campus but provided few details.

District spokeswoman Adriana Angulo said the campus resource officer and school staff quickly broke up a fight involving students and that school resumed as normal.

Police spokeswoman Heather Rangel said Tuesday that there is an “open and active investigation” into the incident and that “we will not be releasing any information.”

