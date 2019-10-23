Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Police investigating fight at Newport Harbor High School

Newport Harbor HS
Newport Beach police said they are investigating a fight that happened this month at Newport Harbor High School, pictured.
(File Photo / Los Angeles Times)
By Hillary Davis
Oct. 23, 2019
3:13 PM
Newport Beach police said they are investigating a fight that happened this month at Newport Harbor High School.

Representatives of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District and Newport Beach Police Department confirmed this week that an incident occurred Oct. 8 at the Newport campus but provided few details.

District spokeswoman Adriana Angulo said the campus resource officer and school staff quickly broke up a fight involving students and that school resumed as normal.

Police spokeswoman Heather Rangel said Tuesday that there is an “open and active investigation” into the incident and that “we will not be releasing any information.”

Hillary Davis
Hillary Davis covers the city of Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. She joined the Pilot in February 2017 after spending 10 years reporting for newspapers across Arizona, where she was a six-time finalist for the Arizona Press Club’s Community Journalist of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. (714) 966-5985
