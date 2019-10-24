Laguna man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty after allegedly beating a cat against a police vehicle

A Laguna Beach man accused of beating a cat against the hood of a police vehicle early Sunday morning has pleaded not guilty to six charges, according to court records.

Joey Gabaldon, 52, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of cruelty to animals and resisting an executive officer, as well as two misdemeanor counts each of resisting a public or peace officer and assaulting a peace officer or emergency personnel, records show.

At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Laguna Beach police responded to reports that a man was screaming and yelling in the middle of the road in the 400 block of Hill Street.

The first officer on the scene saw a man yelling unintelligibly while raising a cat into the air with his right hand, police said.

Authorities allege the man later approached another officer’s patrol car and began beating the cat against its hood.

Police said they had to use their Tasers twice before they were able to subdue the man, take him into custody and collect the deceased cat.

The Laguna Beach Police Department’s major crimes unit has identified the cat’s owner and determined she was not involved in the animal’s death, according to Sgt. Jim Cota.

Officers believe that the cat was still alive when the man took it, Cota said.

“Laguna Beach detectives are working with Laguna Beach animal-control officers and the deceased cat’s owner to ensure that any other pets at the residence are safe,” Cota said. “The suspect in this incident is currently in custody ... and does not currently have access to any pets.”

Gabaldon remains in custody at Orange County Jail with bail set at $20,000, according to police and jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.