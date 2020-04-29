Gov. Newsom may shut down beaches throughout California to slow coronavirus spread

Gov. Gavin Newsom may order beaches to close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A memo sent to California police chiefs said the governor intends to make the announcement Thursday. A law enforcement source confirmed to The Times that authorities were briefed on the plans and that might also include closure of some parks.

The governor’s office declined to comment Wednesday night. Eric Nunez, president of the chiefs’ association, told the Associated Press that the memo was sent to give police leaders a heads-up before a Thursday announcement.

Newsom on Monday criticized Californians who defied the statewide stay-at-home order and flocked to beaches over the weekend, saying that ignoring restrictions could prolong the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Newsom’s comments came after thousands of beachgoers descended on the coasts in Orange and Ventura counties despite his pleas last week to avoid doing so during the warm weekend.

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off,” Newsom said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sacramento. “The only thing that will set us back is people stopping to practice physical distancing and appropriate social distancing. That’s the only thing that’s going to slow down our ability to reopen this economy.”

City leaders in Newport Beach debated closing their beaches during a meeting Tuesday night. But after hours of discussion, the council decided against it.

Laguna Beach will reopen city beaches for several hours on weekday mornings beginning Monday, allowing water activities and walking or jogging along the shore.

On Tuesday, Newsom unveiled a broad outline of a plan to lift his stay-at-home order and slowly ease the restrictions on Californians in four stages in the weeks and months ahead. The governor also announced that schools could potentially reopen in July or August, catching educators who were learning about it for the first time off guard.

In the meantime, he urged Californians on Wednesday to stay home and practice physical distancing to avoid spoiling the progress the state has made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as he prepares to allow some businesses to gradually reopen.

