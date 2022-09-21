Local landmarks illuminated for ‘Light Up Hope OC’ suicide prevention campaign

The Huntington Beach Pier and several other local Orange County landmarks have been illuminated in purple and teal-colored lights as part of a “Light Up Hope OC” campaign to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Switches were flipped Tuesday evening at John Wayne Airport, Mission San Juan Capistrano and Knott’s Berry Farm, among other locations, to mark September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and to spark conversations that could save lives. They will remain lit through Saturday.

Light Up Hope OC is an initiative of the Orange County Health Care Agency, whose Mental Health and Recovery Services Division has helped coordinate events and workshops centering on suicide prevention and reducing the stigma of mental health issues.

Andy Hsieh, from New Zealand, takes a photograph of Huntington Beach Lifeguard Tower Zero Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Health officials remind residents to look for some of the signs a loved one may be considering suicide, including giving away possessions, engaging in reckless behavior, increased drug and alcohol use or sudden mood changes and signs of anxiety, agitation, hopelessness.

“Suicide is preventable, and there is hope for those who are struggling,” Dr. Veronica Kelley, who heads the county’s mental health and recovery efforts, said in a statement. “Please reach out and use the tools to help a loved one you may be concerned about.”

In addition to a new toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — available by dialing or texting 988 — resources are available at suicideispreventable.org.

For more, visit LightUpHopeOC.com.

Huntington Beach’s Lifeguard Tower Zero was illuminated in teal and purple lights Tuesday as part of a initiative led by the Orange County Health Care Agency to raise awareness of the preventability of suicide. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

