Pacific Wine and Food Classic returns to Newport Dunes

Hundreds of people hit the beach at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort this weekend to try wine and food offerings from dozens of vendors.

Organizers estimate roughly 800 people turned out Saturday afternoon for the Pacific Wine and Food Classic. The event was a return to form for organizers, who cancelled the food festival the last two years due to the spread of COVID-19.

The event Saturday was the fourth such celebration of food and wine in Newport Beach since it began being held in 2017.

A 42-foot-long cheese board with every cheese imaginable, the longest in California, during the Pacific Wine and Food Classic at the Newport Dunes. (James Carbone)

New to the festival this year was a “taco garden” that contained a variety of different tacos, presented by TacoTuesday.com, and a 42-foot-long charcuterie and crudité table. At least 100 wines were made available for sampling at the event, which carried a $189 ticket for VIP entrance.

Present were restaurants local to Newport Beach and wider Orange County, including businesses and chefs from Sushi Roku, Taco Maria and Descanso. All net proceeds from the event are earmarked for Golden Rule Charity, which aims to help financially support those who work in the hospitality industry and are need of assistance.

Guests tasting Lanson Champagne during the Pacific Wine and Food Classic. (James Carbone)

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.