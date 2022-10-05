Advertisement
Share
News

Costa Mesa man suspected of 2 carjackings in Newport Beach arrested after hiding from police in Dover Shores

A SWAT team stages near a home where a person is barricaded after several carjackings in Newport Beach.
A SWAT team stages near a partially built home where a person is barricaded after several carjackings in Newport Beach on Tuesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Share

A man suspected of stealing two vehicles at gunpoint in Newport Beach and then hiding from officers in a partially built home in Dover Shores Tuesday surrendered without further incident, police said Wednesday.

The person who was arrested was identified as Alfredo M. Hopgood, a 26-year-old Costa Mesa resident, Newport Beach Police officials said in a news release. He was booked on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, being a felon in possession of a gun, violating parole and additional firearms-related offenses.

Investigators believe he carjacked one vehicle in the area of Fashion Island at about 3:33 p.m., police said. A witness told the Daily Pilot the RX350 initially taken by the suspect crashed into a curb and became disabled.

The suspect ran from the crash site and into a nearby parking lot, where he stole a black Jeep at gunpoint, according to police and witnesses. When officers spotted the SUV, its driver took off.

Hopgood stopped on Santiago Drive in Dover Shores and fled into a nearby house, police said. Officers surrounded the area as helicopters from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Anaheim Police Department monitored the situation from above.

A Newport Beach Police vehicle sits at the corner where a man barricaded himself inside a home.
A Newport Beach Police vehicle sits at the corner of Nottingham Road and Santiago Drive where a man barricaded himself inside a home after several carjackings near Fashion Island on Tuesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Hopgood was found in a backyard of a residence at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were immediately reported.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsNewport BeachCosta Mesa
Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

More on this Subject

Advertisement