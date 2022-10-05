Costa Mesa man suspected of 2 carjackings in Newport Beach arrested after hiding from police in Dover Shores
A man suspected of stealing two vehicles at gunpoint in Newport Beach and then hiding from officers in a partially built home in Dover Shores Tuesday surrendered without further incident, police said Wednesday.
The person who was arrested was identified as Alfredo M. Hopgood, a 26-year-old Costa Mesa resident, Newport Beach Police officials said in a news release. He was booked on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, being a felon in possession of a gun, violating parole and additional firearms-related offenses.
Investigators believe he carjacked one vehicle in the area of Fashion Island at about 3:33 p.m., police said. A witness told the Daily Pilot the RX350 initially taken by the suspect crashed into a curb and became disabled.
The suspect ran from the crash site and into a nearby parking lot, where he stole a black Jeep at gunpoint, according to police and witnesses. When officers spotted the SUV, its driver took off.
Hopgood stopped on Santiago Drive in Dover Shores and fled into a nearby house, police said. Officers surrounded the area as helicopters from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Anaheim Police Department monitored the situation from above.
Hopgood was found in a backyard of a residence at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were immediately reported.
