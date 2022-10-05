Man charged with DUI in fatal wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway Sunday

A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin.

The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning. By the time an officer arrived in the area three minutes later, Robinson was entering the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway HOV transition road to the southbound Costa Mesa (55) transition road going northbound, according to the CHP.

The CHP officer turned around, came upon the collision between Robinson’s car and another vehicle on the southbound Santa Ana Freeway HOV transition road to the southbound Costa Mesa Freeway about 2:15 a.m., the CHP reported.

The Prius was speeding north in the southbound lanes before it slammed into a white Subaru Outback southbound on the southbound Santa Ana Freeway transition to southbound Costa Mesa Freeway, the CHP reported.

Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage and ended up on the right shoulder and HOV lane, the CHP reported. Reinne J. Lim, an Anaheim resident, who was in the front passenger seat of the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver, Tommy Le, 22, of Costa Mesa, broke his right leg and right hand, the CHP reported.

Robinson sustained multiple cuts on his legs, arms and head and was taken to OC Global Medical Center to be treated, the CHP reported.

Robinson, of Altadena, was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies, according to court records. He also faces sentencing enhancements for allegedly inflicting great bodily injury on two victims.

The complaint alleges Robinson had a blood-alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

