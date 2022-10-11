Open House at Fire Station 1 on Saturday closes out Fire Prevention Week in Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Fire Department will cap fire prevention week with an open house Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Fire Station 1, 18311 Gothard St., with firefighting demonstrations scheduled at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The public will get a chance to see how crews tackle house fires and rescue people trapped inside wrecked vehicles.

There will also be free hot dogs, fire station tours, CPR education and tips on how to prevent or survive a fire in your home. Children are invited to take photos with Sparky the Fire Dog and participate in “Little Biddle,” a scaled-down version of a firefighter agility test for children.

Visitors can take a shuttle to the event if they park at City Hall, 2000 Main St. Additional parking can be found on the north side of Ellis Avenue, between Goldenwest Street and Gothard Street.

The Open House marks the end of Fire Prevention Week. This year’s campaign motto was “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

