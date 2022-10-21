Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
The Daily Pilot e-newspaper includes all six pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
- Former UCLA student from Costa Mesa who participated in Capitol riot sentenced to over 3 years in prison
- Man who sent sexually charged DMs to Newport Harbor cheerleaders sentenced to at least 6 months in jail
- Newport Beach ophthalmologist removes almost a month’s worth of contact lenses lodged in woman’s eye
