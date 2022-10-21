Election 2022: Where to find your local voting center or ballot drop-off box ahead of Election Day

While ballot boxes opened on Oct. 10, Orange County residents will get their chance to cast their ballots at local vote centers in a number of hotly contested races as early as Oct. 29.

Mail-in ballots were sent out earlier this month.

The Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office reports there are about 1.8 million active registered voters in the county. Roughly 91,383 mail-in ballots had been returned as of Friday morning. The last day to register to vote in this election is Monday, Oct. 24.

The Daily Pilot is covering local, state and school board races in the cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Recent redistricting has placed some cities in different congressional, state, assembly and county districts. Readers can check which districts they’re now in at wedrawthelinesca.org/final_maps.

County districts can be checked at cob.ocgov.com/2021-redistricting.

Here’s a list of all the vote centers in the Daily Pilot’s coverage area. Note that those marked with an asterisk will not open until Nov. 5:

Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa Senior Center

695 W. 19th St.

695 W. 19th St. Balearic Community Center*

1975 Balearic Drive

1975 Balearic Drive Coast Community College District*

1370 Adams Ave.

1370 Adams Ave. Costa Mesa City Hall*

77 Fair Drive

77 Fair Drive Norma Hertzog Community Center*

1845 Park Ave.

1845 Park Ave. Sofia University*

3333 Harbor Blvd.

Walk-up drop-off boxes can be found here:



Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa

2131 Tustin Ave.

2131 Tustin Ave. Mesa Verde Branch Library

2969 Mesa Verde Drive, E.

2969 Mesa Verde Drive, E. Mesa Water District

1965 Placentia Ave.

1965 Placentia Ave. TeWinkle Park Athletic Complex

980 Arlington Drive

Drive-through drop-off boxes can also be found here:



Coastal Heights Senior Living

2283 Fairview Road

2283 Fairview Road The Esplanade

3001 Red Hill Ave.

Fountain Valley

Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park

16801 Euclid St.

16801 Euclid St. Fountain Valley Recreation Center*

16400 Brookhurst St.

16400 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley School District, 2nd Floor*

10055 Slater Ave.

10055 Slater Ave. The Center at Founders Village*

17967 Bushard St.

Walk-up drop-off boxes can be found here:



Fountain Valley Branch Library

17635 Los Alamos St.

17635 Los Alamos St. The Center at Founders Village

17967 Bushard St.

Huntington Beach

Edison Community Center

21377 Magnolia St.

21377 Magnolia St. Huntington Beach Central Library

7111 Talbert Ave.

7111 Talbert Ave. Murdy Community Center

7000 Norma Drive

7000 Norma Drive City Gym and Pool*

1600 Palm Ave.

1600 Palm Ave. Golden West College - RCJTC*

15744 Goldenwest St.

15744 Goldenwest St. Huntington Beach Civic Center, Lower Level*

2000 Main St.

2000 Main St. IAMAW District Lodge 725, 2nd Floor*

5402 Bolsa Ave.

5402 Bolsa Ave. Main Street Branch Library*

525 Main St.

525 Main St. Ocean View District Office, Building A*

17200 Pinehurst Lane

17200 Pinehurst Lane Resurrection Lutheran Church*

9812 Hamilton Ave.

9812 Hamilton Ave. St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Church*

18631 Chapel Lane

18631 Chapel Lane Surf City Church*

2721 Delaware St.

2721 Delaware St. The Connection Church*

17581 Newland St.

Walk-up drop-off boxes can also be found here:



5 Points Plaza

18591 Main St.

18591 Main St. Golden West College

15744 Goldenwest St.

15744 Goldenwest St. Harbour View Park

16600 Saybrook Lane

16600 Saybrook Lane HB Professional Plaza

714 Adams Ave.

714 Adams Ave. Huntington Beach Civic Center

2000 Main St.

2000 Main St. Huntington Professional Plaza

20932 Brookhurst St.

20932 Brookhurst St. Main Street Branch Library

525 Main St.

525 Main St. Vista Centre

17483 Beach Blvd.

Drive-through drop-off boxes can also be found here:



Huntington Beach Civic Center

2000 Main St.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center

380 3rd St.

380 3rd St. Lang Park*

21540 Wesley Drive

Walk-up drop-off boxes can be found here:



Laguna Beach Branch Library

363 Glenneyre St.

Newport Beach

Newport Beach Civic Center

100 Civic Center Drive

100 Civic Center Drive Coastline College - Newport Beach Campus*

1515 Monrovia Ave.

1515 Monrovia Ave. Marina Park Community Center, 2nd Floor*

1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Newport Coast Community Center*

6401 San Joaquin Hills Road

6401 San Joaquin Hills Road OASIS Senior Center Event Center*

801 Narcissus Ave.

801 Narcissus Ave. St. Mark Presbyterian Church*

2200 San Joaquin Hills Road

Walk-up drop-off boxes can also be found here:



Bob Henry Park

900 Dover Drive

900 Dover Drive Sidewalk

Corner of Avon Street and Riverside Avenue

Drive-through drop-off boxes can also be found here:



Newport Beach Public Library

1000 Avocado Ave.

1000 Avocado Ave. OASIS Senior Center Auxiliary Parking Lot

Corner of Fifth and Marguerite avenues

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.