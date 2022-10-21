Election 2022: Where to find your local voting center or ballot drop-off box ahead of Election Day
While ballot boxes opened on Oct. 10, Orange County residents will get their chance to cast their ballots at local vote centers in a number of hotly contested races as early as Oct. 29.
Mail-in ballots were sent out earlier this month.
The Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office reports there are about 1.8 million active registered voters in the county. Roughly 91,383 mail-in ballots had been returned as of Friday morning. The last day to register to vote in this election is Monday, Oct. 24.
The Daily Pilot is covering local, state and school board races in the cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Recent redistricting has placed some cities in different congressional, state, assembly and county districts. Readers can check which districts they’re now in at wedrawthelinesca.org/final_maps.
County districts can be checked at cob.ocgov.com/2021-redistricting.
Here’s a list of all the vote centers in the Daily Pilot’s coverage area. Note that those marked with an asterisk will not open until Nov. 5:
Costa Mesa
- Costa Mesa Senior Center
695 W. 19th St.
- Balearic Community Center*
1975 Balearic Drive
- Coast Community College District*
1370 Adams Ave.
- Costa Mesa City Hall*
77 Fair Drive
- Norma Hertzog Community Center*
1845 Park Ave.
- Sofia University*
3333 Harbor Blvd.
Walk-up drop-off boxes can be found here:
- Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa
2131 Tustin Ave.
- Mesa Verde Branch Library
2969 Mesa Verde Drive, E.
- Mesa Water District
1965 Placentia Ave.
- TeWinkle Park Athletic Complex
980 Arlington Drive
Drive-through drop-off boxes can also be found here:
- Coastal Heights Senior Living
2283 Fairview Road
- The Esplanade
3001 Red Hill Ave.
Fountain Valley
- Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park
16801 Euclid St.
- Fountain Valley Recreation Center*
16400 Brookhurst St.
- Fountain Valley School District, 2nd Floor*
10055 Slater Ave.
- The Center at Founders Village*
17967 Bushard St.
Walk-up drop-off boxes can be found here:
- Fountain Valley Branch Library
17635 Los Alamos St.
- The Center at Founders Village
17967 Bushard St.
Huntington Beach
- Edison Community Center
21377 Magnolia St.
- Huntington Beach Central Library
7111 Talbert Ave.
- Murdy Community Center
7000 Norma Drive
- City Gym and Pool*
1600 Palm Ave.
- Golden West College - RCJTC*
15744 Goldenwest St.
- Huntington Beach Civic Center, Lower Level*
2000 Main St.
- IAMAW District Lodge 725, 2nd Floor*
5402 Bolsa Ave.
- Main Street Branch Library*
525 Main St.
- Ocean View District Office, Building A*
17200 Pinehurst Lane
- Resurrection Lutheran Church*
9812 Hamilton Ave.
- St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Church*
18631 Chapel Lane
- Surf City Church*
2721 Delaware St.
- The Connection Church*
17581 Newland St.
Walk-up drop-off boxes can also be found here:
- 5 Points Plaza
18591 Main St.
- Golden West College
15744 Goldenwest St.
- Harbour View Park
16600 Saybrook Lane
- HB Professional Plaza
714 Adams Ave.
- Huntington Beach Civic Center
2000 Main St.
- Huntington Professional Plaza
20932 Brookhurst St.
- Main Street Branch Library
525 Main St.
- Vista Centre
17483 Beach Blvd.
Drive-through drop-off boxes can also be found here:
- Huntington Beach Civic Center
2000 Main St.
Laguna Beach
- Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center
380 3rd St.
- Lang Park*
21540 Wesley Drive
Walk-up drop-off boxes can be found here:
- Laguna Beach Branch Library
363 Glenneyre St.
Newport Beach
- Newport Beach Civic Center
100 Civic Center Drive
- Coastline College - Newport Beach Campus*
1515 Monrovia Ave.
- Marina Park Community Center, 2nd Floor*
1600 W. Balboa Blvd.
- Newport Coast Community Center*
6401 San Joaquin Hills Road
- OASIS Senior Center Event Center*
801 Narcissus Ave.
- St. Mark Presbyterian Church*
2200 San Joaquin Hills Road
Walk-up drop-off boxes can also be found here:
- Bob Henry Park
900 Dover Drive
- Sidewalk
Corner of Avon Street and Riverside Avenue
Drive-through drop-off boxes can also be found here:
- Newport Beach Public Library
1000 Avocado Ave.
- OASIS Senior Center Auxiliary Parking Lot
Corner of Fifth and Marguerite avenues
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
