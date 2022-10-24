Man dies after 40-foot jump from Huntington Beach Pier

Police are investigating a death that occurred at the Huntington Beach Pier Sunday evening, when a 44-year-old man jumped off the structure with another individual and was retrieved, unresponsive, from the water by surfers.

Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said reports began coming into the police department at around 6:30 p.m. regarding two subjects who’d jumped off the pier into the ocean below. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one of the jumpers, a 36-year-old woman, had made it to shore uninjured.

The man — identified Monday by the county coroner’s office as Fenton Auston Dee III, of Norwalk — was unresponsive when surfers pulled him out of the water, Carey said Monday. Marine Safety and fire crews attempted to treat Dee and transported him to nearby Hoag Hospital, where he was declared dead.

“We don’t believe there to be any foul play, but we’re obviously going to talk to those who may have seen something,” she said.

Given the reported tidal conditions at the time of the incident, Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division Chief Eric Dieterman estimated it was more than a 40-foot drop from the pier to the water for the jumpers.

“The ocean conditions are constantly changing based on tides, surf conditions and time of the year,” Dieterman said in a statement. “Due to these changing conditions, and the 40- to 45-foot pier height, pier jumping is prohibited.”

Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, said the coroner’s office planned to conduct an autopsy, including a toxicology report, on Dee’s body.

