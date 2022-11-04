Costa Mesa’s Measure K supporters rally in final push before Election Day

Local supporters of Costa Mesa’s Measure K, in one last coordinated push before Tuesday’s Election Day, are rallying to spread the word about how the ballot initiative could have major impacts on the city and its housing scenario.

A handful of residents gathered at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Baker Street Thursday evening, holding signs and parading up and down crosswalks to reach voters before the final ballots have been cast Tuesday night.

“It was really good — people were driving by and honking and giving us a thumbs up,” said Costa Mesa resident Kathy Esfahani, a retired attorney and housing advocate who sits on the Yes on Measure K Steering Committee and Costa Mesa Affordable Housing Coalition.

Costa Mesan Kathy Esfahani rallies Thursday in support of Measure K at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Baker Street. (James Carbone)

“We did this a week ago by Triangle Square, and there were young people who are renters and want Costa Mesa to build more apartments, so they have places to live. And there were older homeowners, like me, from Mesa Verde,” she continued. “Some people support Measure K because they want to clean up the city’s [commercial] corridors, like Harbor Boulevard.”

The initiative intends to ease restrictions put in place in 2016, under an earlier Measure Y, that require a popular vote on large-scale developments that exceed certain zoning and planning thresholds. Supporters of K say it would help the city amend its own zoning code and meet state housing mandates.

Those opposed, including those who helped pass Measure Y, are concerned the new measure, if passed, would lead to overdevelopment without itself guaranteeing any affordable housing units get built.

A collection of signs created for a Measure K rally Thursday at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Baker Street in Costa Mesa. (James Carbone)

Esfahani, an ardent supporter of an inclusionary housing ordinance — which would incentivize developments that include a certain percentage of below-market-rate units but which city officials have yet to create — calls Measure K an important first step.

“Other cities around us don’t have that citywide vote requirement, and that’s where affordable housing is being built,” she surmised.

Supporters of the initiative are planning one final get-out-the-vote effort Saturday, when they’ll canvass Costa Mesa’s apartments and condominiums to speak directly with renters, who comprise more than 60% of the city’s residency.

“They’re the ones mostly impacted by a lack of affordable housing. So, if we can get the message to them, we can win this,” Esfahani said Friday.

Costa Mesa residents take part in a rally in support of Measure K at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Baker Street. (James Carbone)

