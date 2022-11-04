Laguna Canyon Foundation raises more than $115,000 from its first gala

More than three decades after its formation, Laguna Canyon Foundation held its first gala last month, and the local nonprofit organization reported back this week that it raised more than $115,000 from the event.

The gala, which boasted the theme “Glammin’ in the Canyon,” was held on Oct. 21 at the Massen Greene House and the Berns Canyon Preserve. A three-course dinner was provided by the Ranch at Laguna Beach.

“We are beyond grateful to our incredible supporters, and to the Ranch, for coming together to support Laguna Canyon Foundation,” Mark Draper, president of the nonprofit’s board of directors, said in a statement. “This is the first of many wonderful evenings we’ll be spending ‘Glammin’ in the Canyon.’”

The night also included remarks from Dr. Winston Vickers of UC Davis, the head of the California Mountain Lion Project. Of course, with that title, Laguna Beach’s residential mountain lion visitor, M317, came up for discussion, the foundation’s executive director, Hallie Jones, confirmed.

Recognized as stewards of Laguna Beach’s open space, the foundation has provided educational programs and habitat restoration among its endeavors in the canyon.

Formed in 1990, the foundation has focused in recent years on conservation of the 22,000 acres of open space around Laguna Beach, and it has partnered with the city on fuel modification efforts.

“We are completely blown away by the generosity of our supporters,” Jones said in a phone interview Friday. “These contributions will help us maintain the trails that we all use and love. Those dollars will help bring even more Title I school children out for free field trips, inspiring the next generation of environmental advocates, and help us to restore even more of this critical coastal sage scrub habitat.”

