Local police departments awarded grants from state Office of Traffic Safety to boost patrols, traffic safety

Local police departments received grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety late last month in an effort to increase traffic safety and public awareness, totaling roughly $1.4 million across Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

The Costa Mesa Police Department received $265,000, which the department said it will put toward increased DUI checkpoints, high visibility distracted driving enforcement operations, enforcement on dangerous behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk, and community informational presentations.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Lt. Clint Dieball said in a statement released on Oct. 27. “This grant emphasizes the two most effective ways to change behaviors — education and enforcement. The Costa Mesa Police Department, with assistance from the Office of Traffic Safety, will use these tools to help keep the streets safe for everyone.”

Other departments also received grants from that same program. The Huntington Beach Police Department reported receiving $790,000 while Newport Beach reported $350,000.

The grants gifted are to span one year and conclude in September 2023.

Huntington Beach also announced in late October that it received grants for child-safety-seat education — $52,353 — and a $44,035 grant for a bicycle and pedestrian safety program.

