Laguna Beach police arrest Lancaster man on suspicion of DUI, felony stalking

Laguna Beach police have arrested the same Lancaster man for the second time in roughly a week.

Gabriel Stinnett, 19, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony stalking, according to a news release issued by the department Monday.

Police contacted Stinnett at the Jack in the Box at 1201 S. Coast Highway at approximately 10 p.m. after an employee called the department and expressed concern that Stinnett was intoxicated, based on his interaction with the employee, Laguna Beach police Lt. Tim Kleiser said in an email.

An officer then spoke with Stinnett while he was in the drive-through lane of the restaurant.

“The officer observed signs of alcohol intoxication on Stinnett and conducted field sobriety tests on him,” Kleiser added. “Based on the totality of the officer’s investigation, Stinnett was placed under arrest for DUI.”

Additional results of the DUI investigation were not disclosed since the case has not been adjudicated in court.

Stinnett had been taken into custody on suspicion of child annoyance by Laguna Beach police on the night of Halloween after he allegedly attempted to lure a 13-year-old boy into his van with an offer of candy. He was released on Wednesday, Nov. 2, county jail records show.

Authorities said that the felony stalking arrest emanated from a separate incident, but for the protection of the child, no further information was shared.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Laguna Beach Police Department’s detective bureau. Police are asking anyone who has had interactions with Stinnett or with knowledge of the matter to contact Cpl. Fred Yeilding at (949) 464-6687, or by emailing fyeilding@lagunabeachcity.net.

