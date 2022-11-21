Advertisement
Share
News

Solo crash on Pacific Coast Highway leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The Newport Beach Police Department.
A one-car collision Sunday night led to the death of a 29-year-old Whittier man and injured two others. The Newport Beach Police Department responded to calls that came in just before 8 p.m.
(File Photo)
By Lilly NguyenStaff Writer 
Share

A Whittier man died Sunday night following a crash that left two injured and closed all westbound lanes on Pacific Coast Highway for several hours as police investigated the accident.

Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel said the first reports of the incident came in just before 8 p.m. A Mercedes Benz had rear-ended a parked, unoccupied box truck in the 3300 block of West Coast Highway, between Hoag and Riverside drives.

Rangel said the Mercedes sustained significant damage and its three occupants — two males and one female — were severely injured. Paramedics declared Juan Francisco Hernandez, 29, dead at the scene of the collision. The car’s other two occupants were transported to Mission Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash as of Monday.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsNewport Beach
Lilly Nguyen

Lilly Nguyen covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.

More on this Subject

Advertisement