Residents invited to get to know officers at Huntington Beach Police Department open house

Huntington Beach police invite residents to share cookies and cocoa at their winter open house on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Officers from numerous divisions will be in attendance to field any questions people might have about the department and the work they do in the city. They will be joined by fire safety experts as well as representatives from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Waymakers, an organization that supports survivors of violence.

A flyer advertises an open house at Civic Center Plaza for the Huntington Beach Police Department. (Courtesy of the Huntington Beach Police Department)

Holiday decorations along with booths featuring safety tips and resources for the public will be set up at the Huntington Beach Civic Center Plaza from 12 to 3 p.m., and a raffle for skateboards, scooters and helmets will be held.

The open house will give people a chance to meet one of the department’s newest members, K9 Aero. The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois will join K9 Knight in a demonstration at the event.

“He’s a super friendly and social dog, and should be ready to meet everyone,” Aero’s handler, officer Mitch Martinez, said.

