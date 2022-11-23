Advertisement
Residents invited to get to know officers at Huntington Beach Police Department open house

Huntington Beach Police Officer Bobby Frahm looks on as Levi Bonjean, 2, sits on his motorcycle.
Huntington Beach Police Officer Bobby Frahm looks on as Levi Bonjean, 2, sits on his motorcycle during a National Night Out event in 2018.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Huntington Beach police invite residents to share cookies and cocoa at their winter open house on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Officers from numerous divisions will be in attendance to field any questions people might have about the department and the work they do in the city. They will be joined by fire safety experts as well as representatives from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Waymakers, an organization that supports survivors of violence.

A flyer advertises an open house at Civic Center Plaza for the Huntington Beach Police Department.
(Courtesy of the Huntington Beach Police Department)

Holiday decorations along with booths featuring safety tips and resources for the public will be set up at the Huntington Beach Civic Center Plaza from 12 to 3 p.m., and a raffle for skateboards, scooters and helmets will be held.

The open house will give people a chance to meet one of the department’s newest members, K9 Aero. The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois will join K9 Knight in a demonstration at the event.

“He’s a super friendly and social dog, and should be ready to meet everyone,” Aero’s handler, officer Mitch Martinez, said.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

