Newport-Mesa Unified swears in new and reelected members, appoints Anderson president

Newport-Mesa Unified School District on Tuesday welcomed two new board members and the return of two more reelected to second terms in a reorganizational meeting during which a new board president and vice president were named.

Incoming trustees Michelle Murphy and Lisa Pearson, along with incumbents Michelle Barto and Ashley Anderson, took their oaths of office from Orange County Department of Education Supt. Al Mijares during a swearing-in ceremony.

“The oath which you will be taking is a sacred oath,” Mijares said. “Any form of public service is a high calling, but I think this is the highest because the work that you are doing has the highest level of authority in the school district, and this is an amazing school district.”

New NMUSD Board Vice President Carol Crane, right, hands outgoing President Michelle Barto a gift during a reorganizational meeting Tuesday. Barto requested an electric sander as a gift. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Afterward, the panel appointed Anderson to serve as board president in a 4-2-1 vote (with Pearson and Krista Weigand opposed and Carol Crane abstaining) and selected Crane as vice president.

Anderson said Wednesday she was honored to be selected to serve as president and was looking forward to “a fresh start” with new trustees, whose service to Newport-Mesa Unified predates their tenure on the board.

“I will be focusing on unifying our community with greater collaboration, shared resources and increased intentionality for student achievement at every school,” she said.

Anderson — whose Trustee Area 7 includes Rea, Wilson, Victoria, Pomona and Whittier elementary schools, along with Estancia High School — at times conflicted with long-term school board members who’ve retired in recent years, calling publicly for more transparency and reporting on financial matters.

Newport-Mesa Unified Supt. Wes Smith hands incoming Board President Ashley Anderson a ceremonial gavel Tuesday during an annual reorganizational meeting. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

She expressed confidence Wednesday in the direction of the district under Supt. Wes Smith, who joined NMUSD in September 2021.

“Dr. Smith has greatly increased the access to information for trustees and the community at large,” she said Wednesday. “Our questions are answered by staff and the overall operations, and disposition, of the district is now a positive one under his leadership.”

Anderson said she looks forward to providing new arts programs, learning opportunities and science camp for Title 1 schools that serve lower income families, 50% of which are in her district, and a study session coming up in January on the topic of board governance.

“This new board is highly educated and skilled in organizational leadership, business acumen, community engagement, advocacy and teaching,” she added. “Academic opportunities and growth are top priorities for all of us.”

