Menorah lighting at Fashion Island marks the start of Hanukkah

Where stands a Christmas tree at Fashion Island also stands a menorah to celebrate Hanukkah.

At the shopping center’s Atrium Garden Court, the Chabad Center for Jewish Life oversaw the ceremonial lighting late Sunday afternoon of the helper candle, which is used to light all other candles throughout each of the eight nights, as well as the first candle.

The event was marked with a performance from the Los Judios Locos to kick off the festivities and a toy drive to distribute to children in need. Also available to the attending public were holiday treats, Hanukkah crafts, face painting and balloon animals.

Guests are all smiles as they stand by the toy drive which was part of the Festival of Lights public menorah lighting ceremony, organized by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life. (James Carbone)

“[Hanukkah] is a holiday that enriches our lives and strengthens our tradition,” Rabbi Reuven Mintz, of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, said in a statement. “In ancient times, our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place. Chanukah also transmits the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.”

Hanukkah will continue through Dec. 26 this year.

Alan Osborn of Costa Mesa, dances with his daughter EllaMae Osborn, 5, during the Festival of Lights public menorah lighting ceremony. (James Carbone)

