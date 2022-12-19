Suspect in fatal Huntington Beach shooting arrested in Moreno Valley

Detectives identified a Temecula man as a suspect in a shooting in a Huntington Beach neighborhood that left one person dead in early December and took him into custody over the weekend.

Investigators believe Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was responsible for the killing at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 5. It happened on the 5200 block of Tasman Drive, a few blocks northeast of the corner of Bolsa Chica Street and McFadden Avenue.

The Riverside County resident was arrested in Moreno Valley on Saturday and was booked into the Huntington Beach Police jail on suspicion of murder.

Lee was held without bail as of Monday, Huntington Beach Police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseuth by Orange County Coroner’s officials. He was visiting family in the neighborhood the night he was killed.

Authorities did not specify if he had any prior connection to the suspect. Further information about the shooting was not immediately released.