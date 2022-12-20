Huntington Beach motorcycle officer injured in Long Beach crash remains hospitalized

A Huntington Beach officer seriously hurt in a crash in Long Beach earlier this month remained hospitalized Tuesday, department officials said.

The collision happened Dec. 7 at about 2:30 p.m., Long Beach police spokeswoman Allison Gallagher said in a statement. The officer was on his department motorcycle and headed South on Bellflower Boulevard when a Toyota Scion attempted to make a U-turn in front of him near Asherton Street.

Officer Jeremy Roberts was on his way to work that afternoon, wrote the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign created in support of his family during his recovery. He wound up suffering a cervical spine fracture, two crushed vertebrae, a cracked sternum and wrist fractures.

“His road to recovery will be long and hard,” fundraiser organizer Candace Higgs wrote. “When he’s discharged from the hospital we know [his wife] Katie will take amazing care of him, but she will also be caring for their 3 young children, Liam, Hudson and Kinsley.”

The campaign had surpassed its goal of $10,000, with 189 donors contributing over $16,400 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Roberts has been a Huntington Beach police officer for seven years, department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.

The driver of the Toyota was cooperative with investigators and did not show signs of intoxication the day of the crash, Gallagher said. Neither speed nor distracted driving appeared to have been factors in the collision.

