Shop With a Cop awards Huntington Beach youth a holiday shopping spree

Dozens of students from throughout Huntington Beach who might have otherwise gone without presents this holiday season picked out gifts for themselves and their families Wednesday during the Police Department’s annual Shop With a Cop event.

A total of 53 kids and teens from the Huntington Beach City, Huntington Beach Union High and Ocean View school districts began their day with breakfast at Woody’s Diner. Some laughed or raised their hands for high-fives as they got to know police over pancakes and hot chocolate.

Westmont School kindergartner Joyful Leeds leaned over a plate of scrambled eggs while watching an officer shuffle overturned plastic cups at their table. She shouted with glee after selecting one hiding a prize beneath it.

But in a dining room full of smiling faces, it was the youth who appeared pensive, occasionally scanning their surroundings as if they were afraid some sort of trouble was just around the corner, who stood out to Anthony Nobles as he looked around the restaurant Wednesday. He, possibly like them, can remember what it’s like to go without presents while his classmates checked items off their Christmas lists, and he used to be terrified whenever the police came to his childhood home.

The family of one student from the Ocean View School District who took part in the event Wednesday had been unable to find any housing they could afford and were living out of a motel at the time, OVSD Board President Patricia Singer said.

“Yeah,” Anthony Nobles said, holding back a tear. “When I was young this time of year was very sad, not very happy, many times. And I see that in their eyes, for some of them. That little girl sitting over there in the booth who’s not really communicating, she’s scared. Last year we had a kid who was so afraid to buy a gift for themselves because they thought they would get into trouble.”

His experiences growing up and later on as a father of eight children are part of what inspired him and his wife, retired microbiologist Rhonda Nobles, to start Shop With a Cop events with officers in Fountain Valley. They brought the idea to the Huntington Beach police about seven years ago when they moved to a home in Sunset Beach. The couple also heads the Nobles Foundation, a major sponsor of the event.

Huntington Beach Police Officer Trevor Jackson watches as Bethany Alcantara, 9, gasps while they pass by dolls on display in Target during the Shop With a Cop Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

The students chosen to participate were recognized by teachers and principals for exemplary work and behavior throughout the school year. They were awarded a $275 shopping spree at Target on Adams Avenue.

“This is a good opportunity for them to feel the holiday spirit, forget about those struggles they’re going through and give back to their families,” Singer said.

Some, like 9-year-old Bethany Alcantara of Star View Elementary, grinned from ear to ear as she scooped potential gifts into carts. Bethany would later throw her hands up in a playful display of frustration while debating what items to keep or return to the shelves with Officer Trevor Jackson.

Jaxon Seidl, 9, holds a holiday wishlist with Huntington Beach Police Officer Aubrey Jensen during the department’s Shop With a Cop event at Target on Adams Avenue Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

Agnes L. Smith Elementary student Jaxon Seidl, 9, came prepared with a list to prevent him from leaving out any of his loved ones. His haul included board games to play with his family, costume jewelry for his mother and sister, as well as a gaming headset for himself. Other children grabbed linens, dishware, pressure cookers and other appliances for their parents.

“They’re not so worried about themselves,” Singer said. “They’re worried about giving to others. It’s inspirational to see these kids be leaders in their own little worlds, y'know, and being thoughtful toward others.”

The event also gives police a chance to change young people’s perception of law enforcement, especially those who might have faced the kind of challenges Anthony Nobles overcame while he was growing up. He said some of the students at the event might have only ever encountered officers in situations that led to trauma until sharing a meal with them on Wednesday.

“When you’re in bad situations sometimes they’re going to knock on your door to pick up your parents,” he said. “There can be things that they experience, and that just embeds in their mind.”

Bethany Alcantara, 9, sighs with frustration while deciding whether the items in her cart will become Christmas gifts for her relatives or be returned to shelves during the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Shop With a Cop event at Target on Adams Avenue Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Eric Licas)

“I can tell you from experience that when someone does something nice for you, when you really have nothing, doing something like this will stay in your mind and heart forever,” he added.

Some who have taken part in Shop With a Cop in the past have gone on to become officers and volunteers for the police department, Anthony Nobles said. He and Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra would like to see the annual event grow to invite even more kids and teens.

“These students were on the good list, but it doesn’t mean the others were on the bad list,” Parra said Wednesday. “It just means some got lucky this time. Hopefully next year we get to spread the joy even further.”

Additional sponsors for the event include the Huntington Beach Police & Community Foundation, the Huntington Beach Police Officers’ Assn. and Nuvision Credit Union.

