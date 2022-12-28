Man pleads guilty in rape of fellow patient at Huntington Beach mental health clinic

A 28-year-old man faces five to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a developmentally disabled woman at Huntington Beach Hospital last year, according to court records obtained Tuesday.

Adrian Alfredo Sanchez of Garden Grove pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to felony allegations of rape of an incompetent person, rape and two counts of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 9 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

The attack he admitted to happened in the mental health services clinic of a hospital on June 23, 2021. He and the victim were patients there at the time.

Sanchez had initially denied the charges but later entered a plea deal, according to court documents. He could serve five to eight years in prison, according to the terms of the agreement.

