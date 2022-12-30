Investigators reexamining 1993 cold case homicide in unincorporated Costa Mesa

Detectives recently began reexamining the unsolved murder of a man found dead in unincorporated Costa Mesa 19 years ago, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Alan Jay Schwalbe was 61 when he was found dead in the 300 block of 22nd Street on Aug. 11, 1993. There appeared to have been a struggle, but there were no signs of forced entry at the scene, Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Woodruff said.

“It could have been a robbery gone wrong. It could have been someone he had a relationship with. It could have been someone opposed to his views. We just don’t know,” Woodruff said.

DNA and other forensic evidence had been collected and examined over the years. But so far, that has failed to identify any suspects or potential motive for the killing, Woodruff said.

Investigators hope advances in technology might help uncover new leads. They also urged anyone who might be able to bring closure to Schwalbe’s family to step forward.

“People’s friendships, alliances and associations change over time,” sheriff’s investigator Bob Taft wrote in an OCSD statement. “People who may have been reluctant to come forward during the original investigation may feel more at ease coming forward now because of a change in these associations.”

Anyone with information that might aid detectives should call 714-647-7055 or email coldcase@ocsheriff.gov. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

