Rain clouds pass over Orange County, but high surf advisory remains through Friday

A massive storm passed over Orange County Thursday morning, but clouds cleared by the afternoon and gave way to sunshine that is expected to continue through this weekend, along with temperatures in the 60s.

Parts of Orange County saw about half an inch to an inch of rain Thursday. Weather stations in Garden Grove recorded roughly 1.26 inches of precipitation and monitoring equipment at John Wayne Airport logged 0.69 inches of rain.

Showers were accompanied by winds that ripped through coastal cities at speeds averaging between 25 and 35 miles per hour. Gusts at Huntington Beach Pier and Newport Pier were peaking at 46 and 36 miles per hour Thursday, according to meteorologists.

City officials in coastal Orange County had been preparing for flooding ahead of the downpour, but only minor issues were reported.

Two men brave the wind and rain as they play with a surfing kite on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier on Thursday morning. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Water swept over portions of Pacific Coast Highway, resulting in a closure between Seapoint Street and Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach. Northbound lanes were later reopened, but southbound traffic was still being diverted away as of 2:30 p.m.

Huntington Beach Public Works crews were using forklifts Thursday to drag lifeguard towers further away from the waterline so they wouldn’t be swept away by high tides. Berms were also reinforced to prevent flooding of residences and businesses near the ocean.

Additional maintenance and emergency response personnel were on duty in Laguna Beach to monitor low-lying areas and watch out for debris flows in the hills burned by the Emerald fire last year. However, extreme mudslides were unlikely in Orange County this week according to the National Weather Service, and there was “little increased risk to homes and residents,” Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King said.

In Newport Beach, utility crews used pumps to force water out of flooded portions of the Balboa Peninsula and Balboa Island. City spokesman John Pope said their sand berms were holding fast, but maintenance teams were on the sand in West Newport to construct another in anticipation of growing swells throughout the night.

A motorist makes a U-turn along Pacific Coast Highway at Seapoint Street on Thursday morning in Huntington Beach where the highway was closed due to flooding. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Waves as large as 10 feet or higher were forecast for late Thursday through Friday evening. Some ranged between 6 and 10 feet tall at around 3 p.m. Thursday and they were expected to reach heights of up to 15 feet between midnight and 2 a.m. Friday, according to reports from Surfline.

A barrel that big moves with enough force to propel a surfer a mile down shore, Huntington Beach Fire and Rescue’s Marine Safety Battalion Chief, Eric Dieterman, said.

Beaches and piers remained open, and a handful of more experienced surfers did brave the storm on Thursday, Dieterman and Newport Beach Lifeguard Battalion Chief Brian O'Rourke said. But lifeguards advised newer surfers against going into fast-moving waters and massive waves.

“It’s beautiful to go view the ocean, but waves sneak up and crash onto the rocks and jetties. Avoid those areas. If you’re going out and you’re a surfer, know your limits. You could be in trouble real quickly with powerful set waves that come through,” said O'Rourke. “Make sure you check in with our lifeguards.”

A high surf advisory that had been issued by the National Weather Service will remain in effect through Friday evening.

A motorist drives through a large rain puddle at the intersection of Lake Street and Adams Avenue in Huntington Beach on Thursday morning. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Runoff from storm drains and creeks is likely to elevate the amount of potentially harmful bacteria in the ocean during and in the days after heavy rainfall, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Orange County has received an above-average amount of rainfall in early January, according to meteorologist Adam Roser. Santa Ana normally sees about 3.5 inches of precipitation by this time of year, but 4.44 inches had been recorded as of Wednesday. The rain dumped onto Orange County on Thursday may add another inch to that figure, Roser said.

Recent storms have created enough rain to slightly improve drought conditions in California, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. However, over 97% of the state was still experiencing some level of drought as of Tuesday.

Officials in Orange County did not report serious damage related to this week’s storm, but it wrought havoc in parts of Northern California. Prior to its arrival, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a statewide emergency to bolster the support and recovery response.

This recent spate of winter storms has been driven by an atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean passing over the area. While it isn’t expected to rain this weekend, Roser said it’s possible that Southern California will see some rain on Monday and Tuesday as well as at the end of next week.

California’s wet season spans late November through mid-April.

“It’s looking quite active here for the winter season. We’re going to be sitting at above average definitely from where we’re supposed to be right now,” said Roser. “But for the drought overall, we still need a lot more rain on top of this for it to even out. But, we’ll also need to account for what’s happening in the Sierra [Nevada] and the Colorado River as well.”

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.