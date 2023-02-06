Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Laguna Beach

A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross South Coast Highway in south Laguna Beach on Sunday evening.

Police and fire personnel responded to the 30600 block of South Coast Highway at about 6 p.m. after a traffic collision was reported involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles, according to a news release from the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures at the scene, authorities said. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where the medical staff pronounced her dead.

Authorities had not released the identity of the deceased as of early afternoon on Monday. Police said the woman was near Ruby’s at 30622 South Coast Hwy. and not within a crosswalk when she was struck by multiple vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors in the incident, police said. The drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. The cause of the collision was being investigated by the Laguna Beach Police Department’s traffic bureau.

“We are deeply saddened by yet another pedestrian fatality on Coast Highway, and we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Mayor Bob Whalen said in a statement. “Coast Highway is owned and operated by Caltrans, and we will reach out to them to determine if they can implement additional safety improvements to make the roadway safer for pedestrians. We need to hold Caltrans accountable to find safety solutions to avoid more tragic accidents in our city.”

The incident shut down the southbound traffic lanes of South Coast Highway from Nyes Place to Montage Resort Drive until about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s fatal traffic collision is encouraged to call the Laguna Beach police at (949) 497-0701.

Traffic fatalities have dominated the headlines in Laguna Beach recently. Xueyuan Zhang, 39, was killed in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 28 in another fatal traffic incident.

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Michael John Mammone, a doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, was killed while riding his bike on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith, the driver of the vehicle that hit Mammone, reportedly then got out of his car and stabbed Mammone. Smith was arrested on suspicion of murder and pleaded not guilty in a courtroom Friday.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

