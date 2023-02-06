Thousands hit pavement in Huntington Beach for Surf City Marathon
Newport Beach’s Michelle Jacobsen did not have to travel too far from home to run 26.2 miles on Sunday morning.
No other woman did it faster.
Jacobsen was the women’s marathon winner in the 27th annual Surf City Marathon, which spanned all six lanes of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach and also went through Central Park, the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve and a beachfront running path.
Jacobsen, 44, finished in 2 hours, 57 minutes and 41 seconds. Heather Gilliland, who lives a bit further south in Cardiff by the Sea, placed second in 3:00:26.
Jacobsen also won the women’s Surf City Marathon in 2021.
“Chased the lead female until Mile 24, and then took the lead when she started to hurt,” she said in an Instagram post. “Ended up first female again! So, so grateful!”
Jason Yang of Los Angeles, 31, won the men’s marathon in 2:29:01, followed by Ruben Gonzalez of Anaheim in 2:41:37.
More than 15,000 total runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes participated in the Surf City Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K race.
Robert Miranda of Venice, 22, won the men’s half marathon in 1:05:03, while Elizabeth Camy of Simi Valley, 39, won the women’s half marathon in 1:18:40.
The 5K men’s winner was Ismael Samano of Los Angeles in 15:25, while Rachel Miura of Laguna Hills won the 5K women’s race in 18:00.
