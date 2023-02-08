Man allegedly breaks into 2 Costa Mesa homes, assaults woman and exposes himself

A 42-year-old man faces felony charges of sexual assault and first-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into two homes in Costa Mesa early Sunday morning, assaulting one woman and exposing himself to others, prosecutors contend.

Jorge Antonio Henriquez-Trigueros, associated with addresses in Anaheim and Santa Ana, was arrested by Costa Mesa police on Sunday and was being held Wednesday in county jail on $80,400 bail while awaiting a Feb. 23 arraignment hearing at the West Justice Center in Westminster.

A criminal complaint filed by the Orange County district attorney’s office alleges the inciting incident took place at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, when the suspect allegedly broke into two separate residences on the 500 block of Fairfax Drive in Costa Mesa.

One victim, a woman, was sexually assaulted, while Henriguez-Tigueros reportedly exposed himself to two other victims, City News Service reported.

He was charged with felony counts of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, first-degree burglary, attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of indecent exposure.

Court records indicate Henriquez-Trigueros was previously arrested on misdemeanor charges, pertaining to petty theft, shoplifting and being in possession and/or under the influence of a controlled substance, due to incidents that took place between August and November of last year.

He was also the subject of a restraining order issued by the court in 2019 at the request of his stepfather, who claimed he and his wife had been emotionally and physically abused, respectively, and said his stepson often acted erratically while under the influence of drugs.

His stepfather requested that Henriquez-Trigueros be ordered to stay away from their shared home in Anaheim, as well as his workplace and vehicle.

