Proceedings against man accused of killing Laguna Beach doctor paused pending mental health evaluation

Criminal proceedings against a motorist accused of striking a Laguna Beach doctor riding a bicycle in Dana Point and then stabbing him to death were put on hold Wednesday pending the results of a hearing to determine whether the defendant is psychologically competent to stand trial.

Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach, faces one count of murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Dr. Michael Mammone on Feb. 1. The defendant had been restrained by bystanders at the scene of the crash and attack near Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point, according to Orange County Sheriff’s officials.

Investigators did not believe any prior connection existed between the two men, and any possible motive in the attack remained unclear as of Wednesday. However, one of Smith’s relatives told the Los Angeles Times he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and that his mental health had been unstable in recent years.

On Wednesday, attorney Kevin Song of the Orange County public defender’s office raised doubt regarding the defendant’s ability to competently go to court. As a result, proceedings have been paused pending an evaluation of the defendant by mental health experts and a hearing to determine whether he is fit to stand trial scheduled for Feb. 22.

Smith remained in custody in lieu of $1-million bail. Meanwhile, relatives of Dr. Mammone have invited members of the community to a memorial in his honor Thursday on the grounds of the Festival of the Arts and Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach.

Loved ones said Mammone “had a gift for taking care of others,” in an obituary shared Friday. He began his career at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland before relocating with his family in Laguna Beach in 2010 and taking a job at Providence Mission Hospital. He is survived by his wife and two adult sons.

