Relatives honor slain Laguna Beach doctor in obituary ahead of Thursday’s public memorial

Relatives of a Laguna Beach doctor stabbed to death by a motorist who struck him while he was bicycling in Dana Point described him Friday as a loving father who spent most of his life taking care of others.

Dr. Michael Mammone was riding near Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway at 3:02 p.m. Feb. 2, when he was rear-ended by a white Lexus and flung into the intersection. Bystanders intervened after the motorist got out and attacked him with a knife, but the bicyclist died as a result of his injuries.

Vanroy Evan Smith of Long Beach was identified as the suspect in the case by Orange County Sheriff’s officials. His relatives said Smith’s mental health appeared to be deteriorating in the years leading up to the killing; there appears to have been no prior connection between him and the victim.

Mammone worked at Providence Mission Hospital, less than 2 miles from where the crash and assault happened. He started his career as an emergency physician at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland and spent 20 years there before moving with his family to Laguna Beach in 2010.

Before he became a doctor, he served as a lifeguard in Los Angeles County, loved ones wrote in an obituary released Friday. He’d go on to volunteer abroad in Papua New Guinea.

“Michael always had a gift for taking care of others,” relatives said.

Former Laguna Niguel resident Julie Zirbel said she was briefly treated by Mammone in 2020 after her blood pressure spiked and she fainted. Although their interaction was short, she was impressed by his bedside manner when they quickly bonded as fellow mountain bikers.

“He was SO kind and assured me I had not overreacted and I did the right thing to get it checked out,” Zirbel wrote in an email. “He got it under control and prescribed something to take.”

She didn’t wind up needing all of the medication he ordered and still has a prescription bottle with his name on it that has “even more profound meaning,” to her now.

When he was away from work, Mammone loved exploring local beaches, and enjoyed snorkeling and scuba diving with his children. At home, he brought his family together with homemade pizzas, guacamole and silly jokes.

He “was known by his colleagues and patients to be a doctor that humbly took the time to listen to and care for each individual and their needs,” loved ones wrote. “Michael’s family will forever cherish the beautiful memories they share with him and will continue to celebrate and honor his wonderful life and legacy.”

A memorial for Mammone has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. He is survived by his wife and two sons, one of whom serves in the Marines.

