Laguna Beach group offers reward following vandalism at city manager’s home

A concerned community group is offering a reward for consequential information regarding a recent incident act of vandalism at the home of Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis.

The Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation announced Wednesday it is putting up a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to an arrest related to the act.

“We have received significant interest from throughout our community with offers to contribute to a reward,” Matt Lawson, treasurer of the nonprofit organization said. “Foundation leadership determined that this offense was sufficiently serious to secure additional funds and offer a reward of at least $5,000 for information that will assist the police department in arresting those responsible.”

City officials reported the vandalism, described by police as feces or sewage smeared on and around Dupuis’ home, on Thursday, Feb. 10. The substance was found on the house, frontyard, mailbox, planters, stairs and path leading up to the property.

“I was so saddened and disgusted by this vile act of vandalism,” Mayor Bob Whalen said in a statement. “I’m very pleased that members of our community have stepped forward to offer a reward as we need help to find out who perpetrated this terrible act. Our residents deserve to feel that despite differences in our work lives, our homes are our sanctuary. This vandalism act felt very personal and directed.”

Community members planning to contribute to the reward are asked to make checks payable to the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation, with the word “reward” written on the memo line, to the organization at P.O. Box 888, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

“I am truly blessed to have such great support from our community and want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has donated to this reward fund,” Dupuis said Friday.

Those with information about the incident can contact Laguna Beach police at (949) 497-0701.

