Huntington Beach sixth-grader wins statewide contest to name new Caltrans mascot

Traffic cones do a lot of heavy lifting for California’s Department of Transportation, guiding motorists toward safe passage, while protecting work crews from the perils of unintended collisions.

And now the humble object has been selected to perform another important role. Officials recently introduced to the public a larger-than-life traffic cone mascot designed to help teach the drivers of tomorrow important safety lessons today.

Caroline Moreno explained Caltrans often partners with the state’s Office of Traffic Safety to unroll awareness efforts, such as the “Be Work Zone Alert,” to warn motorists of the risk work crews face, and “Move Over,” which educates drivers about a law requiring vehicles to change lanes when they see amber lights.

Safety Sam, a mascot created by Caltrans, will make appearances at public events and be an icon for traffic safety. (Courtesy of the Office of Traffic Safety)

“It’s a safety message to get people to understand there is a law in place and also for safety, that it’s the right thing to do to move over a lane,” Moreno said.

A bright orange mascot wearing a seat belt and a Caltrans cap topped with flashing lights, Moreno and her colleagues figured, would be a fun addition to public events and appeal to all ages.

“Everybody knows what the cone is and to watch out for it,” she said. “You kind of identify it with a work zone — it was much better than a hard hat.”

To name the new conical character, they enlisted the help of students, hosting a statewide naming contest for young people ages 5 to 18 that drew more than 1,800 entries and nearly as many suggestions over a two-month period. Submissions ranged from Hugo Safely and Work Zone Willy to Safety Cone Cal and Stay Alert Bert, according to Moreno.

The winning entry, Safety Sam, was submitted by Huntington Beach sixth-grader Miller Ruiz, who attends Huntington Christian School.

Miller Ruiz, 11, of Huntington Beach, will receive $500 and a laptop in a special award ceremony to be hosted by Caltrans and the Office of Traffic Safety. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Miller’s mom, Jenna Ruiz, who teaches in another grade at the school, heard about the contest and immediately encouraged students in her class, along with her own three children, to come up with names for the contest.

“I was like, oh man, I love a good contest. Let’s do it,” Ruiz recalled Wednesday, speaking for Miller, 11, who was sick from school that day and sleeping it off.

“We were coming up with alliterative names, like Caution Carl or Carla,” she continued. “[My sons] Eli and Miller were talking about Sam or Sammy, and they said, ‘Safety Sam.’ I thought that’s a great one, it’s so perfect.”

The Ruizes went online, filled out a few fields on the contest entry page, then promptly forgot about it. On Jan. 31, they learned Miller’s entry had been picked.

Caltrans recently unveiled a new mascot and asked students to name it in a statewide contest. Huntington Beach’s Miller Ruiz, 11, was the winner with Safety Sam. (Courtesy of the Office of Traffic Safety)

In fact, 27 kids submitted the name Safety Sam, but Miller’s name was randomly selected to receive the contest award of $500, a laptop and $500 for his teacher to use in the classroom.

Provided by iHeartMedia, Miller’s prizes will be distributed in a special presentation at Huntington Christian School, during which Safety Sam will make an appearance, and kids in Miller’s class will get to receive free T-shirts.

Jenna Ruiz said her son is going to get a kick out of the festivities.

“He’s a great kid to win it because he’s super excited and funny and silly,” she said. “I’m excited for the cone to come to campus because he’ll think, this is the best.”

